Clarkson (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Raptors.

Clarkson was diagnosed with a right thigh strain Dec. 12 that was expected to sideline him for two weeks, but he'll be listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup, which falls a week and a half after his diagnosis. It's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up, but if he's cleared to play, it wouldn't be surprising to see him face a minutes restriction.