Clarkson is questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors due to a non-COVID illness, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Clarkson hasn't missed a game since Dec. 10 but was a late addition to Friday's injury report. He scored in single digits for just the third time this season during Wednesday's win over Minnesota, but Talen Horton-Tucker and Collin Sexton could see increased run against Toronto if Clarkson is unavailable.
More News
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Reaches 20-point threshold•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Offers strong secondary scoring•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Struggles after solid first half•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Scores 18 points in win•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Leading scorer in loss•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Leads team with 21 points•