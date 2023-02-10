Clarkson is questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors due to a non-COVID illness, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Clarkson hasn't missed a game since Dec. 10 but was a late addition to Friday's injury report. He scored in single digits for just the third time this season during Wednesday's win over Minnesota, but Talen Horton-Tucker and Collin Sexton could see increased run against Toronto if Clarkson is unavailable.