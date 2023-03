Clarkson (finger) is questionable for Monday's matchup with Miami, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Clarkson has missed the past three games due to the finger issue, and it's been Ochai Agbaji starting in his place with more minutes falling to Talen Horton-Tucker and Kris Dunn. Clarkson will likely test his finger during Monday's shootaround, but don't be surprised if he's a game-time call versus Miami.