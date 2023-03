Clarkson (finger) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Celtics, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

A sprained finger has kept Clarkson out for four straight games, but he was a full participant in Friday's practice, indicating he has a good chance to return Saturday. If he's back in the lineup, fewer minutes will presumably be available for Ochai Agbaji, Johnny Juzang and Kris Dunn.