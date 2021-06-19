Clarkson had 21 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 131-119 loss to the Clippers.

On the stat sheet, Clarkson looks like he had a very solid game, but he actually only really had an excellent quarter because all 21 of his points were scored in the second quarter. He shot 66 percent from the floor and at one point scored 17 straight points. He disappeared at all other stages of the game but finished with an excellent season, averaging a career-best 18.4 points and 3.1 three-pointers per game while earning the 2021 Sixth Man of the Year award.