Clarkson closed with 24 points (10-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes during Friday's 115-108 loss to Atlanta.

Clarkson turned in an above-average scoring night, but he struggled to find his shooting touch from three. After ending January with a few disappointing performances, he's started February with back-to-back 20-plus point showings.