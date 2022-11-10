Clarkson amassed 23 points (7-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 125-119 victory over the Hawks.

Clarkson was mostly solid throughout the contest, finishing the first half with 12 points on 3-of-7 shooting from the field. He added another 11 points in the second half, nine of which came during a 40-point fourth quarter for Utah as they retook the lead and handed the Hawks their fourth loss of the season. The Jazz guard has now recorded 20 or more points in five straight games and in seven of his last nine.