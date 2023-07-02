Clarkson and the Jazz are set to finalize a three-year, $55 million contract renegotiation and extension Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Just a few days earlier, Clarkson exercised his $14.26 million player option for 2023-24, doing so presumably as a placeholder until he and the Jazz were able to come to terms on a longer-term deal. The two sides didn't take long to work out the parameters of a contract, with Clarkson's extension now locking him in with Utah through the 2025-26 campaign. The 31-year-old guard is coming off a stellar 2022-23 season in which he was a full-time starter for the first time since 2015-16, his second year in the league with the Lakers. In 61 appearances, Clarkson averaged a career-high 20.8 points while chipping in 4.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 three-pointers in 32.6 minutes per contest.