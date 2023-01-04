Clarkson finished with 24 points (9-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 117-115 loss to the Kings.

Clarkson has enjoyed a remarkably consistent run as a scorer of late, ranging between 21 and 25 points over his last eight appearances while shooting 48.1 percent from the field, 41.8 percent from distance and 77.6 percent from the free-throw line. While the offensive production is exactly what fantasy managers were hoping for from Clarkson, his contributions in other areas remain shallow. He's providing 4.1 boards, 3.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocks per contest over that same stretch.