Clarkson (back) will not play Sunday against the Kings, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

This will be the third game in a row on the shelf for Clarkson, and the Jazz have no reason to rush him back given their position in the standings. Keyonte George and Collin Sexton have been playing a ton of minutes, and Johnny Juzang has been getting more opportunities in Clarkson's absence.