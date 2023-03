Clarkson (thumb) is out for Friday's game versus the Thunder, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Clarkson will miss his second straight game due to a right thumb sprain. Talen Horton-Tucker and Ochai Ogbaji will likely remain in the starting lineup with Clarkson and Collin Sexton (hamstring) out. The 30-year-old guard's next chance to suit up is Sunday's rematch with the Thunder.