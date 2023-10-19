Clarkson won't play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Kings due to rest purposes, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Clarkson topped 10 points in two of his four exhibition appearances, but he'll have a chance to rest with just under a week remaining until the regular season. He should be back in action for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Kings.
More News
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Tallies 12 points in preseason win•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Starting against Portland•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Scores 12 points off bench•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Reaches extension with Utah•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Remaining in Utah•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Not facing Lakers•