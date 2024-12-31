Clarkson is not in the Jazz's starting lineup for Monday's game against the Nuggets.
Clarkson started in Saturday's 114-111 loss to the 76ers and finished with 17 points, four assists, three rebounds and one block over 30 minutes. He will return to the bench for Monday's contest while Johnny Juzang enters the Jazz's starting five.
