Clarkson finished with 17 points (7-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block over 30 minutes during Saturday's 114-111 loss to Philadelphia.

Clarkson found his way off the injury report and logged a start in lace of Keyonte George (ankle), who remains out with an ankle injury. Clarkson's skill and vast experience makes him an obvious start over Isaiah Collier, who is a talented rookie but is still developing. Clarkson will log quality minutes as George works himself back to action, and he'll eventually revert back to his sixth-man role with the team.