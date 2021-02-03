Clarkson is averaging 12.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 23.5 minutes across the past two games with Donovan Mitchell back in the lineup.

As expected, Clarkson's role has normalized following a two-game absence from Mitchell, where Clarkson became a driving force of the offense. Clarkson is still worth rostering in most fantasy leagues, at least for a bench spot.