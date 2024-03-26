Clarkson provided four points (0-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and eight assists across 33 minutes during Monday's 115-105 loss to Dallas.

Clarkson returned from a six-game absence due to a groin injury, missing all seven of his shot attempts. While it was good to see him back on the floor, managers may have been better off leaving him on the bench for this one. Based on what we have seen from the Jazz over the past couple of weeks, there is no guarantee Clarkson will suit up for Wednesday's clash with the Spurs.