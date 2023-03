Clarkson (finger) will not play against the Heat on Monday, Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

This is the start of a two-game week for the Jazz, so Clarkson will have only one more chance to play, which will come Saturday against the Celtics. Talen Horton-Tucker has been on fire and benefits from this news, while Kris Dunn and Ochai Agbaji will have more opportunities as well.