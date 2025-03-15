Clarkson is out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves according to left plantar fasciitis and illness.

Clarkson posted 19 points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals off the bench in Friday's loss to the Raptors. Unsurprisingly, the veteran guard won't play Sunday, as the Jazz are resting their ailing veteran with a lot of frequency. This means Johnny Juzang and Jaden Springer could see more minutes in the backcourt. Clarkson's next chance to play will come Monday against Chicago in the second leg of the back-to-back set.