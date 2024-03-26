Clarkson won't play Wednesday against the Spurs due to lower back soreness, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.
This is a new injury for Clarkson, but it's no surprise to see the Jazz err on the side of caution. With Kris Dunn suspended, there should be plenty of minutes available for guys like Johnny Juzang and Brice Sensabaugh.
