Clarkson (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Heat.
Clarkson was a late addition to the injury report and will ultimately be sidelined for the first time since Dec. 21. Kris Dunn, Talen Horton-Tucker and Brice Sensabaugh are candidates for increased roles in Clarkson's absence.
