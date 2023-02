Clarkson has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Spurs due to a right thumb sprain.

Clarkson was held in check Saturday against San Antonio, logging nine points, seven assists, three rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes. He's dealing with a thumb issue following the matchup and will be forced to miss at least one game. Talen Horton-Tucker, Ochai Agbaji and Kris Dunn are candidates to see additional playing time Tuesday.