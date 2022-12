Clarkson had 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and one block in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 121-100 victory over the Pelicans.

Clarkson was unavailable Saturday against Denver due to a right hip contusion, but he rejoined the starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup. Although he struggled from three in the win, he still managed to score in double figures. He's now averaging 19.5 points, 4.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 32.5 minutes per game this season.