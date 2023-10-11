Clarkson notched 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 20 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 103-98 preseason loss to the Clippers.

Clarkson is one of the best volume scorers in the league, and he is expected to remain one of Utah's main threats on offense regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench. Clarkson started in all 61 of his appearances during the 2022-23 season and averaged a career-best 20.8 points per game, but it remains to be seen whether he'll remain in that role or slide to be the primary scorer of the second unit. Regardless of the role, he should have decent fantasy upside based on his scoring ability alone.