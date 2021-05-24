Clarkson tallied 14 points (5-16 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 30 minutes during Sunday's 112-109 loss to the Grizzlies.

The 28-year-old struggled from the field, missing all eight of his attempts from three-point range, snapping a streak of 94 games with at least one made three-pointer. Clarkson ended the regular season strong, averaging 27.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.0 three-pointers, 3.6 assists and 0.9 steals while shooting 50.0 percent from the field over his last seven games before Sunday's subpar performance. The Sixth Man of the Year-hopeful will look to bounce back shooting-wise Wednesday at home against the Grizzlies.