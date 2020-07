Clarkson scored 14 points (5-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT) and added five rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 101-88 loss against the Suns.

Clarkson was a consistent weapon off the bench for the Jazz before play got suspended, and all signs indicate he should continue in that role when play resumes before the end of the month. He wasn't very accurate with his shooting, but that might not matter much as long as he keeps producing at a high rate.