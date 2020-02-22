Clarkson totaled 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 113-104 loss to the Spurs.

Clarkson has now scored in double-digits in nine straight games, providing a nice scoring punch off the bench for his new team. Unfortunately, Clarkson typically offers very little outside of scoring and threes, making him more of a streaming option in 12-team leagues.