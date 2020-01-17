Clarkson had 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two steals in 21 minutes off the bench minutes during Thursday's 138-132 overtime loss at New Orleans.

Clarkson struggled from the field in this one, but at least he extended his streak of double-digit scoring performances to six games -- he is averaging 16.3 points on 47.1 percent shooting during that stretch. Even if his shot disappears from time to time, Clarkson should remain a reliable scoring threat and a productive fantasy asset off Utah's bench moving forward.