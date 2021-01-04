Clarkson posted 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 23 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 130-109 win over the Spurs.

Clarkson is yet to start a game for the Jazz this season, but that hasn't stopped him from being a reliable scoring force on a nightly basis. The former Lakers guard has scored in double digits in all but one of his appearances this season, and he has reached the 15-point plateau in four of his six games to date as well.