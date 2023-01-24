Clarkson had 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt) and two assists across 29 minutes during Monday's 120-102 win over Charlotte.

Clarkson struggled a bit from deep and didn't contribute in any other categories, so this was far from his best fantasy performance. At least he remains a consistent scoring weapon, though, putting up 15-plus points in 18 games in a row. He's averaging 23.1 points per game in that span.