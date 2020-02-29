Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Scores 20 off bench
Clarkson went for 20 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Friday's 129-119 win over the Wizards,
Clarkson struggled massively against the Celtics with nine points in 4-13 shooting on Wednesday, but he bounced back admirably and produced another stellar performance off the bench for the Jazz. Such has been the norm since his move to Utah, as the former Laker has been a constant scoring source for the Jazz while playing with the second unit. Clarkson has scored in double digits in all but one of his last 13 games for Utah, and he is averaging 19.5 points per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 45.0 percent from deep during that stretch.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...