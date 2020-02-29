Clarkson went for 20 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Friday's 129-119 win over the Wizards,

Clarkson struggled massively against the Celtics with nine points in 4-13 shooting on Wednesday, but he bounced back admirably and produced another stellar performance off the bench for the Jazz. Such has been the norm since his move to Utah, as the former Laker has been a constant scoring source for the Jazz while playing with the second unit. Clarkson has scored in double digits in all but one of his last 13 games for Utah, and he is averaging 19.5 points per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 45.0 percent from deep during that stretch.