Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Scores 20 points in win
Clarkson had 20 points (8-15 FG, 3-9 3PT, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's 109-92 win over the Hornets.
Clarkson matched his highest-scoring effort since being traded to the Jazz, while also tying his season-best marks for rebounds and assists since moving to Utah. Clarkson should remain a reliable bench scoring threat as he is averaging 14.3 points while playing 24.6 minutes per game since joining the team.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.