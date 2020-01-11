Clarkson had 20 points (8-15 FG, 3-9 3PT, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's 109-92 win over the Hornets.

Clarkson matched his highest-scoring effort since being traded to the Jazz, while also tying his season-best marks for rebounds and assists since moving to Utah. Clarkson should remain a reliable bench scoring threat as he is averaging 14.3 points while playing 24.6 minutes per game since joining the team.