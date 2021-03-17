Clarkson registered 20 points (6-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 117-109 win against the Celtics.
The 28-year-old now has six games with five-plus three-pointers. Clarkson is averaging career-highs in points (17.9), three-pointers (3.2) and free-throw percentage (97 percent) through 39 games. He's one of the top candidates for the Sixth Man of the Year award, and he should continue seeing heavy minutes off the bench for the top-seeded Jazz.
