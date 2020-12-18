Clarkson had 20 points (7-15 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist in Thursday's preseason win over the Clippers.

The backup guard was quite efficient despite shooting more three-pointers than anyone else on his team. Clarkson will look to replicate that scoring prowess in what'll likely be his first full season at Utah.