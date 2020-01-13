Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Scores 23 in 34 minutes
Clarkson contributed 23 points (10-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 127-116 win over the Wizards.
Clarkson has scored at least 20 in consecutive contests and has now reached that mark in three of nine appearances with the Jazz. After scoring at least 20 six times through 29 games with the Cavaliers this season prior to the trade, Clarkson hasn't lost much, if any, value from a fantasy perspective, though it remains to be seen if that will hold true once the club is closer to full strength.
