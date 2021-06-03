Clarkson notched 24 points (9-20 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists, two steals and a rebound across 31 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win over the Grizzlies.

Clarkson scored at least 15 points in each of the Jazz's wins during the series and while he struggled with his shot from deep -- making just 29.4 percent of his treys in that span -- he still ended the series on a strong note with back-to-back 24-point performances. He averaged 18.6 points while shooting 40.8 percent from the field and 23.8 percent from deep during this first-round series.