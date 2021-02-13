Clarkson recorded 25 points (10-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes Friday in a 129-115 win versus Milwaukee.
Clarkson was one of four Jazz players (along with Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Joe Ingles) who scored 25 points against the Bucks. The veteran's output Friday marked his third-highest scoring tally in what is set to be his first full season with Utah. Two of Clarkson's three best scoring performances have occurred against a defensively sturdy Bucks team.
