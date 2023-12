Clarkson closed Saturday's 126-119 victory over Toronto with 30 points (11-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal across 30 minutes.

Clarkson returned from a six-game absence and was impressive as an offensive threat, reaching the 30-point mark for the fourth time this season. This was his first outing off the bench in 2023-24, and he should return to the starting unit soon, presumably against the Spurs on Tuesday.