Clarkson accumulated 30 points (13-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 115-99 win over the Trail Blazers.

Clarkson is known for being one of the most streaky scorers in the league -- he can takeover a game when he gets hot, but he can also sink his team when his shot isn't falling. Fortunately for the Jazz, it has been the former over the last few days, as Clarkson has now scored at least 25 points in three games in a row and at least 20 in five of his previous seven.