Clarkson scored 22 points (7-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) with five rebounds and one assist in a 112-89 victory over the Rockets on Wednesday.

Clarkson scored 20-plus points for the third consecutive contest, as he continues to fill in for Donovan Mitchell (ankle) as Utah's go-to option on offense. Since returning from a four-game absence due to an ankle injury, the guard has averaged a team-high 22.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.