Clarkson collected 13 points (5-20 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and two steals in a 105-104 loss to the Timberwolves on Monday.

Clarkson had a rough shooting game, especially from behind the arc, but contributed decent counting stats. The guard had made multiple triples in ten consecutive games prior to Monday's contest. With Donovan Mitchell (ankle) missing the team's last five games, Clarkson has been the go-to man on Utah's offense, averaging a team-high 19.8 points on 19.0 shot attempts.