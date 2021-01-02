Clarkson totaled nine points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 21 minutes in Friday's 106-100 win over the Clippers.
Clarkson has had consistent playing time despite coming off the bench in each of the first five games of the season. However, he was held to a single-digit scoring total for the first time this year during Friday's win. He's averaging 15.0 points and 4.8 rebounds over 22.2 minutes per contest to begin the year.
