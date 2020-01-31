Clarkson had 37 points (13-22 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Thursday's 106-100 loss to the Nuggets.

Clarkson erupted for a season-high 37 points, 24 of which came in the final quarter. With Mike Conley (rest) sitting this one out, it was Clarkson who capitalized on the increased opportunity. As is typically the case with Clarkson, his supporting numbers were minimal. Despite this impressive performance, Clarkson is a backend 12-team option at best, with his primary role being more of a points and threes streamer.