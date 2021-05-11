Clarkson registered 41 points (16-33 FG, 5-16 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 119-116 loss to the Warriors.

The 28-year-old has now scored 20-plus points in four straight games, a span in which he's averaging 28.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.8 three-pointers and 0.8 steals while shooting 48.3 percent from the field. Clarkson is averaging career highs in points (18.0), rebounds (4.1) and three-pointers (3.0) through 65 games this season. The seventh-year guard is making a strong case for NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award and he'll look to keep the good times rolling Wednesday at home against the Blazers.