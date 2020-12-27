Clarkson produced 23 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and three rebounds across 23 minutes in Saturday's 116-111 loss to the Timberwolves.

Clarkson performed well off the bench for a second consecutive game. Since arriving in Salt Lake City, the former Laker and Cavalier has served as an offensive spark plug with the second unit, and he can inflict damage quickly and decisively, especially from long range. Although he sometimes suffers from a streaky shot, he's one of the best sixth men in the league at the moment.