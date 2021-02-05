Clarkson recorded 23 points (9-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt) and seven rebounds across 25 minutes Thursday in a 112-91 win at Atlanta.

Clarkson was the Jazz's leader in points across five of 22 games, showing his scoring prowess as their sixth man has been no fluke. His 17.7 PPG is both second among Jazz players (behind Donovan Mitchell, 23.0) and on pace to be a career high. And considering Utah's league-best 17-5 record, Clarkson has surely made him a frontrunner for the Sixth Man of the Year Award this season.