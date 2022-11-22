Clarkson closed Monday's 121-114 loss to the Clippers with 26 points (8-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes.

Clarkson matched his season-best with seven free-throw attempts, while logging a season-high 39 minutes. He's an integral component of Utah's offense and he's now scored 20-plus points in three straight games.