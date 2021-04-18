Clarkson tallied 27 points (11-27 FG, 5-15 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 46 minutes during Saturday's overtime loss to the Lakers.

The 28-year-old drew his first start of the season with Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and Mike Conley (rest) out and took a season-high 27 shots in a season-high 46 minutes. Clarkson hasn't missed a beat since returning from a four-game absence due to a right ankle sprain, averaging 22.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 three-pointers, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals over his last two games. The seventh-year guard is looking at a spike in usage with Mitchell out at least a week.