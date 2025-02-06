Clarkson racked up 31 points (10-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and five assists over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 131-128 win over the Warriors.

Clarkson made his fourth start of the season in place of the injured Collin Sexton (ankle) on Wednesday, making an immediate impact with a season-high 31 points. As a starter this season, Clarkson has averaged 18.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 threes in 21.5 minutes. The veteran combo guard should see a bump in usage if the move to first unit sticks going forward, potentially bolstering his fantasy value while Sexton is sidelined.