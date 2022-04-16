Clarkson had 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound over 20 minutes during Saturday's 99-93 win over the Mavericks.

Clarkson averaged 27.1 minutes during the regular season but saw just 20 during Game 1. On a positive note, he's the only guard that came off the bench for Utah, so he has a relatively high floor for minutes and usage.