Clarkson (hamstring) is active for Saturday's game against Toronto.

Clarkson will make his return 11 days after being diagnosed with a two-week recovery timeline for a strain in his right thigh/hamstring. Clarkson has been hampered by right leg issues throughout December, so it wouldn't be surprising to see his workload strictly monitored in his return to action Saturday. Kris Dunn's workload will take a hit, while less shots could be available for Ochai Agbaji and Collin Sexton as well.